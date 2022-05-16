Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 28,600 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.22% of Yum China worth $46,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

