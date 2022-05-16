Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,606 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $49,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.