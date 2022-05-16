Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 213,545 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,545 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $52,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,049,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,050,000 after acquiring an additional 151,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,802,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $78.40 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.