Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 29,461 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,461 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.21% of Tractor Supply worth $56,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $201.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

