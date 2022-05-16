Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,537 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000.

Shares of KOCT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.54. 12,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

