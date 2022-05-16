Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,565. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

