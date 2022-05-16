Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NJUL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68.

