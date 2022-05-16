Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 121,119 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 121,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.61. 14,542,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,341,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

