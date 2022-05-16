Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 730 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,518,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $32.11 on Monday, hitting $2,288.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,196.49 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,570.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2,730.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

