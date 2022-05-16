Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 46,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,076,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,564,434. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

