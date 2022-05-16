Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $489,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

PAPR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,653. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

