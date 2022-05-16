PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Up 47.4% in April

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the April 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PCK stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 108,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,224. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

