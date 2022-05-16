Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 259.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after purchasing an additional 500,823 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,175,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPR opened at $50.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

