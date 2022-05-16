Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alteryx by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AYX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

