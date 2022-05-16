Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $60.21 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

