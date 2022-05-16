Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 24,858 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

NYSE:LNC opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.