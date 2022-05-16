Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 24,858 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.
Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
