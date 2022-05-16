Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

TD opened at $71.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

