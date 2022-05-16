Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STLD opened at $74.13 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

