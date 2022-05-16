Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

ACHC stock opened at $70.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

