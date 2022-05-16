Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,288.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,060 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after buying an additional 211,630 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,249 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 109,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,825 shares of company stock worth $6,522,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $98.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.74 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

