Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,429 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Shares of WHR opened at $182.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.66 and a 200-day moving average of $205.42. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $249.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.