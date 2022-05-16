Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,507,000 after purchasing an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,964,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PPG opened at $122.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.80. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

