Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT) Trading Down 5.7%

Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:PPNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.
About Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (PPNT)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinpoint Recovery Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.