Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MHI opened at $9.49 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.