Piper Sandler Cuts Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target to $13.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCW. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

MCW stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,145,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 34.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 374,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

