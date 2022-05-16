Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the April 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,722,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares during the period. Axon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $12,612,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after buying an additional 1,160,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $6,384,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

