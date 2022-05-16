PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.