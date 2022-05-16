Points.com (TSE:PTS) Cut to “Hold” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Points.com (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research started coverage on Points.com in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a sell rating and a C$22.00 price objective for the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Points.com from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:PTS opened at C$31.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Points.com has a twelve month low of C$17.38 and a twelve month high of C$32.16. The company has a market cap of C$463.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.97.

Points.com ( TSE:PTS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$145.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

