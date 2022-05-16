Polkadex Market Capitalization Achieves $15.75 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Polkadex has a market cap of $15.75 million and $586,122.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00007108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 37.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00525545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00036056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,276.40 or 1.79399858 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

