PolySwarm (NCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.68 Million

PolySwarm (NCT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $29.08 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

