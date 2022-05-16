Portland Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 179,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 785,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $110,579,000 after acquiring an additional 204,459 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.71. 7,454,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.71. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $192.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

