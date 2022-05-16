Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $16.94 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.91. 4,476,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,118,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.12 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

