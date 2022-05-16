Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $12,066,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,035,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $48.77. 132,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,117. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

