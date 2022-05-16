Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 28,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 30,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 53,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,648,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

