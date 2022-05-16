Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $451,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Intel stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.08. 25,046,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,575,371. The firm has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

