Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 193 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 990,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.67.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.20. 579,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.66 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $487.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

