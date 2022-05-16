Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,775 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,860. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

