Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.33. 32,421,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,395,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

