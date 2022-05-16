Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.47. 5,317,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,593,304. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.08 and a one year high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.22.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

