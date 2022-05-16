Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) vs. Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Critical Review

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -11.59% -9.35% -6.44% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Poshmark and Onion Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $326.01 million 2.87 -$98.33 million ($0.50) -24.08 Onion Global $584.01 million 0.17 $32.13 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Poshmark and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 8 4 0 2.33 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Poshmark presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.65%. Given Poshmark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Onion Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Onion Global beats Poshmark on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Onion Global (Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

