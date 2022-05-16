Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSPC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.71. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSPC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

