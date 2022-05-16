Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Up 61.4% in April

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 479,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,737.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PITAF opened at $10.79 on Monday. Poste Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PITAF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($16.32) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($17.26) in a research note on Friday.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

