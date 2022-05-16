PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Brodsky acquired 18,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

