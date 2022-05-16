Premier Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 203,545 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,647,000. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $333,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,576 shares of company stock worth $4,725,374 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.82. 5,833,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,146,517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

