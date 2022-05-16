Premier Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 159.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $16.73 on Monday, hitting $598.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,686. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $583.05 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $696.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.52. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

