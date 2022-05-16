Premier Asset Management LLC Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $489.22. 2,338,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $511.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

