Premier Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $92.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,843,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,198,654. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $233.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

