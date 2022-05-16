Premier Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.33. 32,284,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,395,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

