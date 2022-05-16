Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 2,064 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,179,087,000 after acquiring an additional 138,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

AVGO stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $582.67. 1,418,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $594.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.70 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.