Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 34,048 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,168,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,660,270. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

